A writ Petition filed calling for a medical report on President’s mental status was dismissed by Court of Appeal today stating that the CA has no authority to hear the case.

The said petition was filed by an individual named Thakshila Lakmali Jayawardhena. The court also ordered the petitioner to pay legal costs of Rs.100,000 to the respondents.

Ms. Jayawardena filed the writ petition seeking the CA to issue a mandate in the nature of a writ of Mandamus against Fort Police Head Quarters OIC and the IGP directing them to institute judicial proceedings in District Courts by virtue of section II of the Mental Diseases Ordinance for the purpose of inquiring state of mind of President Sirisena.