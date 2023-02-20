Petition seeking to postpone Local Government Election to be taken up on February 23

A writ application filed by W.M.R. Wijesundara, a retired Colonel of the Sri Lanka Army, seeking an order to invalidate the preparations being made for the Local Government Election will be taken up on February 23, 2023.

The case was called today (February 20) before Justices S. Thurairaja and Shiran Gunaratne.

Retired Sri Lanka Army Colonel W.M.R. Wijesundara filed a motion with the Supreme Court and requested that this application be heard before February 23.

President’s Counsel Saliya Pieris appearing for the National Election Commission making submissions to the court noted that, as the Postal Vote will not go ahead as planned on February 23, 2023, the matter can be taken up on that day as previously scheduled.

As no objections were raised by the petitioner, and the intermediaries, the matter will be taken up on February 23, 2023.