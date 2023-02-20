Six, including four Buddhist monks arrested during a protest near Kelaniya University

Six students of the University of Kelaniya including four Buddhist monks have been arrested during a protest held near the Kelaniya University at Dalugama, Kelaniya on Sunday night (February 19).

The Police Media Division said the group was apprehended for being part of an illegal assembly.

Police said a group of students commenced a protest march from the entrance of the Kelaniya University premises and proceeded along the Colombo-Kandy Road.

The Police said they had to fire tear gas and use water cannons to disperse the protestors who blocked the Kandy-Colombo Main Highway near the Kelaniya University.

The arrested monks aged between 23 and 26, are residing in temples in Kahathuduwa, Thummodara, Pitabeddara and Mirissa.

The other two students, aged 23, are residents of Anguruwatota and Kinniya.

“They would be charged for being members of an illegal assembly,” a Police Officer said.

The Kiribathgoda Police is conducting further investigations.