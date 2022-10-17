Petrol & Diesel prices to reduce from tonight (October 17)

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Power and Energy has decided to reduce fuel prices with effect from 09:00 PM today (October 17).

92 Octane Petrol will be reduced by Rs. 40/- per litre and the price of Auto Diesel by Rs. 15 per litre.

Accordingly, the revised prices are as follows:

Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 370 per litre

Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 415 per litre

However, the prices of other petroleum products will remain the same.

The Lanka IOC (LIOC) announced that it has decided to reduce fuel prices to the same rates of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO).