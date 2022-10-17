Oct 17 2022 October 17, 2022 October 17, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Three killed, two injured after car crashes into tree

Three people were killed and two others injured following a road accident at Ridibendiella on the Anuradhapura-Padeniya Road this morning (October 17).

The accident occurred when the car they were travelling veered off the road and crashed into a tree, Police said.

Police said that five people were travelling in the car at the time of the accident.

It was reported that a four year old child is among the dead.

Police said the injured were admitted to the Kurunegala Hospital.

