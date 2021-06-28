Pfizer & Moderna doses to arrive in Sri Lanka in two weeks

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Channa Jayasumana says three COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by the World Health Organisation for emergency use and haven’t been used in Sri Lanka thus far, will arrive in the country within the next two weeks.

The State Minister said the government aims to administer at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to all persons over the age of 60 years, by the second week of July.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines which are manufactured in the US, and the Chinese manufactured Sinovac vaccine are due to arrive in the island.

Meanwhile the WHO has confirmed that one million doses of the Moderna vaccine will be provided to Sri Lanka.

State Minister Jayasumana said the vaccine doses will be provided through the COVAX facility.

(Source: News Radio)