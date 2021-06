Several areas isolated in two districts

Several areas in Ratnapura and Monaragala districts have been isolated with immediate effect, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Accordingly, the following areas have been declared under isolation until further notice:

Ratnapura District

Nivithigala Police Area

Noragalla Upper Division in Noragalla GN division

Peenkanda Estate 1 & Peenkanda Estate 2 in Yakdehiwaththa GN division

Peenkanda Estate 3 in Pathakada GN division

Monaragala District

Monaragala Police Area

Nakkalawatta Village & Millakelewatta Village in Hindikiwla GN division