Philippines bans entry of travellers from Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Philippines has banned the entry of travellers from Sri Lanka.
The Manila Times reported travellers from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal have also been barred from entering the country.
The Philippines government said the decision was reached to prevent the COVID-19 variant detected in India, from entering the country.
The ban which comes into effect at midnight will remain in place till the 14th of May.
(Source: News Radio)
