Security officer injured in shooting during attempted robbery

A security officer attached to a private bank has sustained injuries in a shooting incident that unfolded during an attempted robbery in Anuradhapura this morning (May 05), the police said.

Two unidentified men who arrived on a motorcycle had attempted to rob a sum of money that was brought by the respective bank employees for an ATM cash deposit at around 6:40 am on Thursday (May 06), Sri Lanka Police said.

A fight has then ensued between the two parties and the security officer was injured as his firearm was accidentally discharged, the police said further.

The robbers then fled the scene after their failed attempt to heist the money.

The injured security officer is receiving treatment at the Anuradhapura General Hospital.

Further investigations into the incident have been initiated by the Anuradhapura Police.