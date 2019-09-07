Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has denied media reports claiming he has announced his candidacy for the forthcoming Presidential election.

A Spokesman for the Office of the Prime Minister said the Prime Minister has accordingly denied reports claiming that he has declared himself as the UNP’s Presidential candidate.

The Spokesman however said, the Premier had stated that he will announce his intentions to the UNP Working Committee, adding the party Working Committee will then reach a final decision on the matter.

(Source: News Radio)