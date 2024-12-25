PM Harini Amarasuriya calls for togetherness, gratitude, and peace this Christmas

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya encouraged all Sri Lankans to celebrate Christmas by focusing on togetherness, gratitude, and peace.

She said spending time with loved ones and supporting each other helps strengthen families and communities, which is key to building a strong nation.

Below is the full Christmas message of the Prime Minister:

As we celebrate this joyous season, let us take a moment to reflect on the true essence of Christmas togetherness, gratitude, and peace.

In this time of transition and rebuilding for our nation, the importance of spending quality time with family and friends cannot be overstated. Coming together, sharing meals, and supporting one another strengthens not only our bonds but also our resilience. These moments remind us that building a healthy community and a strong nation begins at home.

We also acknowledge those who cannot be with their loved ones during this festive season. To those working far from home, both within our country and overseas, to support their families, and to the essential service workers who sustain our communities thank you.

As we celebrate, let us carry in our hearts the hope for peace in a world troubled by ongoing conflicts, where countless civilians, including many children, are being killed. Christmas reminds us to reflect, forgive, and reconcile – values that inspire us to seek harmony within our families, communities, and the wider world.

While we revel in the festivities, let us also prioritize safety. Let us care for ourselves and others by staying vigilant and making responsible choices.

May this season inspire us to nurture connections, build resilience, and commit to unity and understanding.

Wishing you all a very merry Christmas!

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

25th December 2024