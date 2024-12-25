Wasantha Handapangoda passes away

Posted by Editor on December 25, 2024 - 10:32 am

Wasantha Handapangoda, a prominent trade union activist and former President of the Sri Lanka Podujana Education Services Union of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), has passed away due to a sudden illness.

Reports indicate that she was visiting her daughter in England when she fell ill and was hospitalized. Despite receiving treatment for two days, she succumbed to the illness.

A teacher by profession, Handapangoda was well-known for her active involvement in trade union activities and had served as a national list candidate for the SLPP in two parliamentary elections. She also gained significant attention in society following the violent incidents at the Galle Face protests on May 9, 2022.

Her contributions to the education sector and trade union activism will be remembered.