Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe left for Singapore yesterday on a three-day visit. He is scheduled to return on Friday.

President Maithripala Sirisena is scheduled to leave for Tajikistan on an official visit. He will attend the 19th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) — touted as Asian NATO, beginning Thursday in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

Among others, the leaders of member states attending the two-day summit include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan. Sri Lanka is not a member state of the SCO but has been granted dialogue partner status. Pakistan, too, is not a full member of the SCO but has been recognised as an Observer partner.

(Source: The Island)