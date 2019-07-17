Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said, on Monday, in Jaffna that he would do his utmost to find a political solution to the national question within the next two years.

Addressing the 125th anniversary and prize giving ceremony of the Kandarodai Scandavarodaya Vidyalaya, in Chunnagam, Jaffna, the Prime Minister said that the government had been unable to achieve its objective due to the lack of a majority in Parliament, despite a concerted effort in the last few years to find a political solution to the national problem.

PM Wickremesinghe said the government was very close to reaching a political settlement and the issue would be resolved within the next two years.

“I would like to say that we have reached a political settlement. The issue will be resolved in the next two years. It will create an environment in which Sri Lankans can live with dignity. I like the fact that we are Sri Lankans irrespective of our ethnicities. Everyone here should think that way.”

Pointing out that the England cricket team of different nationalities had competed as citizens of England and won the World Cup, the PM said the time had come for everyone to think of Sri Lankans as one nation.

State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran, Members of Parliament Mavai Senathirajah, Dharmalingam Siddharthan and E. Saravanapavan were also present.

(Source: The Island)