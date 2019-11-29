The President’s Media Division (PMD) yesterday warned the people to be aware of individuals who promise perks including job appointments and tenders by impersonating as close associates of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The President’s Media Division issuing a statement said, “This personnel deceive the people by promising various job appointments, posts and tenders etc. Some even have said that they have influence over the President. The President’s unwavering policy is following standard procedures at all times. No one can influence the President to get appointments, tenders etc violating procedures,”.

The President’s Media Division urged the public to refrain from being deceived by such individuals or groups and stated that legal action will be taken against such persons.