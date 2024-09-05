Podujana Eksath Nidahas Peramuna alliance launched

A new political alliance named Podujana Eksath Nidahas Peramuna (PENP) was officially launched today (September 5) in a ceremony held at the Water’s Edge Hotel in Battaramulla, under the leadership of Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The alliance, symbolized by a trophy, includes a section of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the MEP, TMVP, EPDP, National Congress, Lanka Jathika Estate Workers Union, United Peoples Party, SLMP, and Deshpremi Janatha Balawegaya.

Minister Ramesh Pathirana has been appointed as the General Secretary of the alliance. During the event, representatives from the various supporting parties signed a formal agreement, marking the official formation of the PENP.

The alliance aims to consolidate support for incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the upcoming presidential election.