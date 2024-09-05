Doctors to protest in front of several main hospitals today

September 5, 2024

A series of protests organized by the Government Medical Officers’ Association is scheduled to take place today (September 5).

These protests are in response to the disciplinary actions, including investigations, being taken against their union leaders.

The protests are planned to be held in front of the Colombo National Hospital, Gampaha District General Hospital, and Panadura Hospital from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM.