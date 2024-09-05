Former ASP arrested for role in staged shooting targeting Uddika Premarathne

Posted by Editor on September 5, 2024 - 4:10 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Sanjeewa Mahanama, a former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Anuradhapura, for allegedly assisting in orchestrating a shooting targeting the vehicle of former parliamentarian Uddika Premarathne.

Mahanama was arrested in the Malabe area and will be produced before the court.

The shooting incident, which occurred on September 17, 2023, involved multiple gunshots fired at Uddika Premarathne’s car near his residence in Anuradhapura.

The side window of the vehicle was damaged, but Premarathne was unharmed.

Initial investigations revealed that the shooting was staged by Premarathne himself with the assistance of ASP Mahanama.

The incident, initially reported as an attack by unidentified gunmen, was later discovered to have been orchestrated.

Following the incident, it was also discovered that ASP Mahanama left the country without proper permission from the Police Department and traveled to Malaysia.

Further inquiries revealed that he had sent his personal firearms to his workplace through another individual, which is considered a punishable offense.

On February 27, 2024, Uddika Premarathne resigned as an MP and was succeeded by S.C. Muthukumarana.

Premaratne was later reported to have traveled to Canada, claiming he was expecting a work visa and not seeking political asylum.