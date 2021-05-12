Police clarify daily & extended travel restrictions – Possession of NIC a MUST

The public can travel for non-essential purposes from tomorrow (13) till 31st May based only on the approved last digits of the National Identity Card (NIC), the Police said.

Accordingly persons with 2, 4, 6, 8, 0 as the last digit on the NIC will be permitted to leave their residence on even numbered days.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said persons with 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 as the last digit will be allowed to go out on odd numbered days.

The DIG requested the public to carry their NIC at all times, adding that those without a NIC can carry their passport or drivers license.

He stressed the system will apply to all persons who are not travelling for essential services.

The DIG further noted legal action will be taken against those who use the passport or drivers license, with the NIC, in a fraudulent manner.

He noted it is mandatory that all Sri Lankan citizens use their NIC, adding that a certificate must be obtained from the Grama Niladhari officer, if an individual does not have a NIC.

Only 15 people can attend a funeral and final rites MUST be performed within 24 hours said the Police Media Spokesman.

While weddings are prohibited until the 31st of May, Marriage registration is allowed with only 15 people in attendance including the marriage registrar, he said.