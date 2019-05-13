Police curfew has been imposed in Kuliyapitiya, Bingiriya, Dummalasuriya and Hettipola Police divisions from 2 pm this afternoon (13), stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Accordingly, the police curfew will in effect until 4 am tomorrow (14).

Meanwhile, police curfew was imposed last night (12) at Kuliyapitiya, Bingiriya, and Dummalasuriya areas owing to a tense situation in the area. The curfew was lifted at 4 am this morning.