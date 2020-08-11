Police are to deploy a team to arrest Kurunegala mayor Thushara Sanjeewa and four others who have warrants issued against them in over the demolition of the ‘Kings Court’ building.

The acting IGP has given the directions in this regard to the senior DIG in charge of the north western province.

A report is due tomorrow, including about the persons who are aiding and abetting the fugitives to evade the law.

The mayor has filed a writ petition in the Court of Appeal seeking an order to stay the warrant issued by the Kurunegala magistrate’s court for his arrest.