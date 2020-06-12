Police engaged only in a counter-attack – Cabinet spokesman

While condemning Tuesday’s assault on Frontline Socialist Party Protestors by the Police, Co-cabinet Spokesman Information, Higher Education and Innovations Minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardena yesterday said that the attack was only a counter-attack made in response to an attack by the protestors and not an attack launched on an order of the Government to suppress the protestors.

Speaking at the Cabinet Media Briefing at the Government Information Department, Dr. Gunawardena informed the media that this incident was deeply discussed at the meeting of Cabinet of Ministers who convened on Wednesday under the auspices of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The President highlighted that any protestor who violates the quarantine law should not be subjected to any assault in the future and they will have to undergo a compulsory quarantine.

He said police officers involved in this incident will also have to undergo a compulsory quarantine of 14 days.

The culture of assaulting protestors prevailed for a long period in the country has been completely changed under the leadership of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the present Government has no intention of suppressing the public, Minister Dr. Gunawardena said.

(Source: Daily News – By Ishara Mudugamuwa)