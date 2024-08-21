Police inspector and constable arrested with over 1 kg of heroin
Posted by Editor on August 21, 2024 - 10:02 am
A police inspector and a constable of the Sri Lanka Police have been arrested by the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) for possessing over 1 kg of heroin in Piliyandala.
They were caught while arriving in a car at a supermarket parking lot.
The inspector, aged 35, was attached to the Moratuwa Special Task Force (STF) Camp Intelligence Unit and is charged with aiding drug trafficking.
The constable is charged with possessing the heroin.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Thalatha Athukorala resigns as Member of Parliament August 21, 2024
- Police inspector and constable arrested with over 1 kg of heroin August 21, 2024
- NPP promises to fight poverty, lower electricity bills and recover stolen money August 21, 2024
- Maithripala Sirisena completes Rs. 100 million compensation for Easter Sunday victims August 21, 2024
- Sri Lankan Driving Licenses without expiry date to be canceled by end of 2024 August 20, 2024