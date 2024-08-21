Police inspector and constable arrested with over 1 kg of heroin

Posted by Editor on August 21, 2024 - 10:02 am

A police inspector and a constable of the Sri Lanka Police have been arrested by the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) for possessing over 1 kg of heroin in Piliyandala.

They were caught while arriving in a car at a supermarket parking lot.

The inspector, aged 35, was attached to the Moratuwa Special Task Force (STF) Camp Intelligence Unit and is charged with aiding drug trafficking.

The constable is charged with possessing the heroin.