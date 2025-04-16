Police investigate shooting incident in Gampaha
Sri Lanka Police have launched an investigation into a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night (April 15) in Gampaha town, around 8:25 PM.
Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manatunga stated that two unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at a small lorry. At the time of the incident, two individuals inside the lorry exited the vehicle and ran into a nearby shop. They were unharmed.
Only the lorry sustained damage from the gunfire. The motive behind the attack remains unknown.
The victims are reported to be residents of Udugampola and Makevita. The suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting.
Gampaha Police are continuing investigations to identify and apprehend the suspects.
