Heat stroke warning issued as temperatures reach caution level

Posted by Editor on April 16, 2025 - 9:53 am

The public is being urged to take extra precautions to avoid heat strokes as temperature rises to levels that can cause discomfort and health issues.

Dr. Indika Jagoda, Director of the Accidents Ward at the National Hospital in Colombo, warned that the heat felt by the human body has reached the “Caution Level.”

Speaking to the media, he said that the high temperatures in April are mainly caused by an increase in environmental humidity.

People working outdoors are at risk of feeling unwell due to the intense sunlight. Dr. Jagoda said that symptoms such as dizziness, body aches, and excessive sweating may appear, which are early signs of heat-related illnesses.

“With the prevailing high heat, there is a risk of heat strokes, which can be life-threatening if not properly managed,” he warned.

He especially urged vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with long-term illnesses like diabetes or kidney disease to be extra careful. These groups should avoid staying outside for long periods and make sure to drink enough water to stay hydrated.

Authorities are advising everyone to wear light clothing, stay in shaded or cool areas when possible, and limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.