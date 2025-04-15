Sajith Premadasa accuses Govt of bowing to energy mafia

Posted by Editor on April 15, 2025 - 5:43 pm

Sri Lanka’s Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa stated that, despite the potential to generate renewable energy at a low cost, the government has fallen prey to a mafia involving thermal, coal, and fuel power plants.

He emphasized that it is the responsibility of any government to provide electricity to the public at a lower unit cost, and highlighted that renewable energy is the most effective method for producing electricity economically.

Premadasa further noted that hydropower, wind, and solar power generation incur lower production costs, making it possible to supply electricity to consumers at more affordable rates. He pointed out that coal power plants, diesel power plants, and thermal power plants are sources of electricity generation associated with significantly higher costs.

The Opposition Leader made these remarks while addressing a public meeting held in Periyamulla, in the Negombo electorate, aimed at raising public awareness ahead of the upcoming provincial council elections.