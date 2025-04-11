Police officer rescues young woman from Mahaweli river

Posted by Editor on April 11, 2025 - 9:00 am

A young woman was rescued from the Mahaweli River by a police officer after she fell from the Katugastota bridge yesterday afternoon (April 10).

According to police, the woman, a 21-year-old resident of the Katugastota area, had fallen into the river when area residents quickly informed a nearby police officer.

Police Constable Herath (No. 103984), who was on traffic duty close to the bridge at the time, immediately jumped into the river and managed to rescue the young woman.

She was later admitted to the Katugastota Hospital for further treatment.