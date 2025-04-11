Sri Lanka Police launch instant traffic fine payments via GovPay

The Sri Lanka Police has launched a new digital initiative to enable the instant online payment of traffic fines through the GovPay mobile payment solution, under the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ project, starting today (April 11).

Accordingly, this pilot project will be implemented from today until April 30, 2025, covering roads in the areas of Kurunegala, Doratiyawa, Melsiripura, Gokarella, Galewela, Dambulla, Madatugama, Maradankadawala, Kekirawa, Thirappane, Kawarakkulama, and Anuradhapura.

Currently, the procedure requires drivers to take the fine slips issued by police officers for traffic violations to post offices to make payments. Afterward, they must submit the payment confirmation slip to the police station to retrieve their licenses.

However, with the new online payment method via the GovPay service, fines can be paid instantly, and upon confirmation via SMS to the traffic police officers, the driver’s license will be released immediately.

This allows for a more efficient service without inconveniencing the public.

Through this pilot project, the Sri Lanka Police aims to identify and address any difficulties or shortcomings, with the goal of eventually expanding the initiative across the entire country.