Police Seargent who joined Galle Face Green protest granted bail

The Police Sergeant who was arrested for making a statement to the media while among protesters at Galle Face while in uniform, has been granted bail today (April 15).

He was produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Keminda Perera, and was ordered to be released on three surety bails of Rs. 300,000 each.

Police produced the Sergeant in Court on charges under sections of the Penal Code, the Police Ordinance, and the Official Secrets Ordinance.

A group of lawyers including President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsecularatne and Dharshana Kuruppu voluntarily appeared for the police officer.

The case will be taken in court again on April 29.

Police said yesterday (April 14) that disciplinary action will be taken against the Police Sergeant following an investigation.