Issuing of fuel for vehicles will be limited at filling stations from 1.00 pm today, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said.

Accordingly Fuel will be issued:

Motorcycles a maximum of Rs. 1,000

Three -wheelers maximum of Rs. 1,500

Cars, Vans, Jeeps a maximum of Rs. 5,000

However, CPC Chairman Sumith Wijesinghe said that this does NOT apply to Buses, Lorries and Commercial vehicles.