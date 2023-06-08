Police secures court order to block NPP protest planned for today

The National People’s Power (NPP) is planning to launch a series of protests from today (June 08) to demand that the Local Government Election be held.

According to former JVP MP Sunil Handunnetti, the first protest march will be kicked off in front of the Election Secretariat premises in Rajagiriya.

However, the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (June 07) issued an order against 26 people including Jathika Jana Balavegaya, Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Tilvin Silva, K. D. Lalkantha, Vijitha Herath, Harini Amarasuriya, Nalinda Jayatissa, Bimal Ratnayake, Sunil Handunnetti, and Wasantha Samarasinghe prohibiting them from protesting along Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte Road, Cotta Road, Nawala Road, Sarana Road, and the roads leading to the National Election Commission in Rajagiriya.

The court order was issued in consideration of a request made by the Welikada Police.

Speaking further, the former parliamentarian said the police have not informed them of any such restriction order issued preventing the protest march.