Police Sub-Inspector arrested after teen boy injured in police shooting

A 55-year-old Sub-Inspector (SI) attached to Thihagoda Police station has been arrested and interdicted in connection with the shooting of a 15-year old boy in Thihagoda, Matara.

The injured boy is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Karapitiya Hospital.

According to the Police, when Police tried to inspect a suspicious three-wheeler in Naimbula,​​ Thihagoda, three people had fled while two others were taken into police custody.

It is said, during this process, that a 15-year old boy had engaged in a scuffle with a police officer and the shooting occurred at that time.

Angry residents surrounded the Police station demanding action against the Sub-Inspector.