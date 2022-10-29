Driving license cards to be printed again from next week

The Department of Motor Traffic says it will start printing driving licenses from next week.

The Department suspended printing driving licenses in mass scale and is issuing only a limited number of cards owing to the shortage of materials in recent times.

Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Nishantha Weerasingha said they are due to receive 500,000 cards from Germany next week.

He said once they receive the consignment, the Department will resume printing driving licenses.

Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Nishantha Weerasingha confirmed at present, around 600,000 driving licenses are to be printed and distributed.

Such individuals are currently issued a temporary driving license. Commissioner General Nishantha Weerasingha added only those who are leaving overseas are issued a driving license at present.

He said however, they are hoping to address the backlog as soon as they receive the new consignment of cards.

(Source: News Radio)