Political parties in Sri Lanka announce National List MPs for 2024 General Election

Election in Sri Lanka

Several political parties in Sri Lanka have released their lists of candidates nominated as National List Members of Parliament (National List MPs) for the 2024 General Election.

National List of the National People’s Power (NPP)

  1. Bimal Rathnayake
    • JVP Politburo Member, National Executive Member of NPP
    • Former Member of Parliament
  2. Professor Wasantha Subasinghe
    • Department of Sociology, University of Kelaniya
    • National Executive Member of NPP, Member of the Policy Making Committee on Social Empowerment
  3. Dr. Anura Karunathilake
    • Senior Lecturer, Department of Mathematics, University of Kelaniya
    • National Executive Member of NPP, Member of the Policy Making Committee
  4. Professor Upali Pannilage
    • Former Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Ruhuna
    • National Executive Member of NPP, Member of the Policy Making Committee
  5. Eranga Udesh Weeraratne
    • Company CEO
    • IT Engineer
    • Member of the Policy Making Committee on IT
  6. Aruna Jayasekara
    • Retired Major General
  7. Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma
    • Company Director
    • Member of the National People’s Power Economic Council
  8. Janitha Ruwan Kodituwakku
    • Assistant Naval Engineer
    • Committee Member of the NPP Engineering Forum
  9. Punya Sri Kumara Jayakody
    • Engineer
    • Project Manager
    • NPP National Executive Member
  10. Ramalingam K. Chandrasekar
    • Former Member of Parliament
    • NPP National Executive Member, Jaffna District Organiser
  11. Dr. Najith Indika
    • Social Activist
    • Former Convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation
  12. Sugath Thilakaratne
    • Olympic Athlete
  13. Lakmali Hemachandra
    • Attorney-at-Law
    • Executive Member, NPP Lawyers’ Association
  14. Sunil Kumara Gamage
    • Chartered Accountant
    • Former Deputy GM of the Water Board
    • NPP Economic Council Member
  15. Gamini Rathnayake
    • Former Member of Parliament
    • Convener of the National Center for Free Trade Zone Workers
  16. Professor Ruwan Chaminda Ranasinghe
    • Dean, Faculty of Management, Uva Wellassa University
    • President of the Uva Province Tourism Board
  17. Sugath Wasantha De Silva
    • Retired Social Services Officer
  18. Keerthi Welisarage
    • Award-winning Author
    • NPP Operations Committee Member
  19. Chamila Kumudu Peiris
    • Popular Actress
  20. Abdul Fatha Mohamed Ikram
    • Managing Director of the clothing brand ‘Emerald’
  21. Ranjan Jayalal Perera
    • General Secretary, CEB Workers Union
    • National Trade Union Centre – National Committee Member
  22. Mohamed Nazeer Ikram
    • Teaching Professional
    • NPP Operations Committee Member
  23. Martin Nelson
    • Veteran Dramatist
    • Social and Fisheries Trade Union Activist
  24. Romesh Mohan De Mel
    • Company Director
  25. Benita Prishanthi Hettithanthri
    • Company Director
  26. Pubudu Nuwan Samaraweera
    • Veterinarian
    • NPP’s Australia Coordinator and Melbourne City Organiser
  27. Sarath Lal Perera
    • Former Treasurer, All Ceylon Trade Union Federation
    • Secretary of the Retired Teacher-Principal Collective
  28. Anura Hettigoda Gamage
    • Accountant, NPP Qatar Organiser
  29. Hemathilaka Gamage
    • Journalist

National List of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB)

  1. Ranjith Madduma Bandara
  2. Imthiaz Bakeer Markar
  3. Dullas Alahapperuma
  4. Sagaran Vijayandiran
  5. Nizam Kariapper
  6. Sujeewa Senasinghe
  7. G. L. Peiris
  8. Sudarshani Fernandopulle
  9. Upul Jayasuriya
  10. Mahim Mendis
  11. Upul Bandara Dissanayake
  12. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa
  13. Lihini Fernando
  14. Ravindra Samaraweera
  15. Athulasiri Samarakoon
  16. Kennedy Degaulle Gunawardana
  17. Lalith Prasanna Perera
  18. Vishaka Kamalee Suriyabandara
  19. Mahesh Senanayake
  20. Ravi Jayawardena
  21. Thisath Devapriya Bandara Wijegunawardena
  22. Lankeshwara Mithrapala
  23. Palanivelu Parameshwaran
  24. Balakrishnan Sivanesan
  25. Ganapathy Naguleswaran
  26. Chandima Wijegunawardana
  27. Mohamed Hashim Mohamed Roomy
  28. Muhammadu Ismail Muttu Muhammadu
  29. Indika Bandaranayake

National List of the New Democratic Front

  1. Dinesh Gunawardena
  2. Shyamila Perera
  3. Mohamed Faiszer Musthapha
  4. Tiran Alles
  5. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena
  6. Jayantha Weerasinghe
  7. Senthil Thondaman
  8. Suren Raghavan
  9. Ronald Chithranjan Perera
  10. Ravi Karunanayake
  11. Thalatha Athukorala
  12. Kanishka Suranimala Rajapaksha
  13. Muhammed Mustapha Anwar
  14. Nissanka Nanayakkara
  15. Sagala Abhayawickrama
  16. Siripala Amarasinghe
  17. Weerakumara Dissanayake
  18. Rashdan Rahuman
  19. Nimalka Fernando
  20. Damayanthi Jayasekara
  21. Newton Peiris
  22. Leslie Devendra
  23. Mahinda Senarath Bandara
  24. Adambawa Uthuma Lebbe
  25. Mohamed Muzammil
  26. Wellalage Bandula
  27. Sirimasiri Hapuarachchi
  28. Piumi Senarath Samarathunga
  29. Keerthi Sri Weerasinghe

National List of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP)

  1. Namal Rajapaksa
  2. Gamini Lokuge
  3. C. B. Ratnayake
  4. Ven. Uthurawala Dhammarathana Thero
  5. Tissa Vitharana
  6. Jayantha Ketagoda
  7. Sagara Kariyawasam
  8. Thisakutti Arachchi
  9. Ven. Tebuwana Piyananda Thero
  10. Muhammad Fadil Marjan Asmi
  11. Renuka Perera
  12. Wimal Geegange
  13. W. Dayarathna
  14. Anusha Damayanthi
  15. Jagath Wellawatta
  16. Wasantha Handapangoda
  17. Viraj Perera
  18. Athula Priyadarshana De Silva
  19. Manjula Wellalage
  20. Ravihara Kulathunga
  21. Damith Hettihewa
  22. Ranjith Bandara
  23. Vidura Perera
  24. Pasan Kasthuri Fernando
  25. Sarath Keerthirathna
  26. Sudath Rohana
  27. Mahinda Pathirana
  28. Rathna Dharmapriya Daya Pathirana
  29. Samantha Indika

National List of the Sarvajana Balaya

  1. Hemakumara Nanayakkara
  2. Geeganage Weerasinghe
  3. Ranjana Kumara Senavirathna
  4. Jayananda Waleboda Pituwala Kankanmge
  5. Roshan Harsha Fernando
  6. Nalaka Perera
  7. Arumugam Periyandi Kanapathi Pille
  8. Roshan Mahesh James Gunathilaka
  9. Punchinilame Meegaswaththe
  10. Sameera Prasanaga Somarathna
  11. Liyanage Tudor Weerasinghe
  12. Nandasiri Weerasinghe
  13. Tisli Jagath Kodithuwakku
  14. Waruna Chandrakeerthi Hettiarachchi
  15. Ruwan Bandara Rukman Thilakarathna
  16. Thanuja Dhammika Rathmale
  17. Ranuka Sampath Marasinghe
  18. Shehan Sandaruwan Ambeypitiya
  19. Suriyabandara Dissanayaka
  20. Mohammad Hasan
  21. Thilina Peiris
  22. Bupathi Yashashri Bandara Kahathuduwa
  23. Nilendra Deshapriya Fernando
  24. Priyantha Pradeep Kumara Mapalagama
  25. Danindu Withanawasam
  26. Prasanna Amarathunga
  27. Janendra Ranasinghe
  28. Buddhika Ekanayaka
  29. Ruwani Thisera
