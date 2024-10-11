Political parties in Sri Lanka announce National List MPs for 2024 General Election

Several political parties in Sri Lanka have released their lists of candidates nominated as National List Members of Parliament (National List MPs) for the 2024 General Election.

National List of the National People’s Power (NPP)

Bimal Rathnayake JVP Politburo Member, National Executive Member of NPP

Former Member of Parliament Professor Wasantha Subasinghe Department of Sociology, University of Kelaniya

National Executive Member of NPP, Member of the Policy Making Committee on Social Empowerment Dr. Anura Karunathilake Senior Lecturer, Department of Mathematics, University of Kelaniya

National Executive Member of NPP, Member of the Policy Making Committee Professor Upali Pannilage Former Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Ruhuna

National Executive Member of NPP, Member of the Policy Making Committee Eranga Udesh Weeraratne Company CEO

IT Engineer

Member of the Policy Making Committee on IT Aruna Jayasekara Retired Major General Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma Company Director

Member of the National People’s Power Economic Council Janitha Ruwan Kodituwakku Assistant Naval Engineer

Committee Member of the NPP Engineering Forum Punya Sri Kumara Jayakody Engineer

Project Manager

NPP National Executive Member Ramalingam K. Chandrasekar Former Member of Parliament

NPP National Executive Member, Jaffna District Organiser Dr. Najith Indika Social Activist

Former Convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation Sugath Thilakaratne Olympic Athlete Lakmali Hemachandra Attorney-at-Law

Executive Member, NPP Lawyers’ Association Sunil Kumara Gamage Chartered Accountant

Former Deputy GM of the Water Board

NPP Economic Council Member Gamini Rathnayake Former Member of Parliament

Convener of the National Center for Free Trade Zone Workers Professor Ruwan Chaminda Ranasinghe Dean, Faculty of Management, Uva Wellassa University

President of the Uva Province Tourism Board Sugath Wasantha De Silva Retired Social Services Officer Keerthi Welisarage Award-winning Author

NPP Operations Committee Member Chamila Kumudu Peiris Popular Actress Abdul Fatha Mohamed Ikram Managing Director of the clothing brand ‘Emerald’ Ranjan Jayalal Perera General Secretary, CEB Workers Union

National Trade Union Centre – National Committee Member Mohamed Nazeer Ikram Teaching Professional

NPP Operations Committee Member Martin Nelson Veteran Dramatist

Social and Fisheries Trade Union Activist Romesh Mohan De Mel Company Director Benita Prishanthi Hettithanthri Company Director Pubudu Nuwan Samaraweera Veterinarian

NPP’s Australia Coordinator and Melbourne City Organiser Sarath Lal Perera Former Treasurer, All Ceylon Trade Union Federation

Secretary of the Retired Teacher-Principal Collective Anura Hettigoda Gamage Accountant, NPP Qatar Organiser Hemathilaka Gamage Journalist

National List of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB)

Ranjith Madduma Bandara Imthiaz Bakeer Markar Dullas Alahapperuma Sagaran Vijayandiran Nizam Kariapper Sujeewa Senasinghe G. L. Peiris Sudarshani Fernandopulle Upul Jayasuriya Mahim Mendis Upul Bandara Dissanayake Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa Lihini Fernando Ravindra Samaraweera Athulasiri Samarakoon Kennedy Degaulle Gunawardana Lalith Prasanna Perera Vishaka Kamalee Suriyabandara Mahesh Senanayake Ravi Jayawardena Thisath Devapriya Bandara Wijegunawardena Lankeshwara Mithrapala Palanivelu Parameshwaran Balakrishnan Sivanesan Ganapathy Naguleswaran Chandima Wijegunawardana Mohamed Hashim Mohamed Roomy Muhammadu Ismail Muttu Muhammadu Indika Bandaranayake

National List of the New Democratic Front

Dinesh Gunawardena Shyamila Perera Mohamed Faiszer Musthapha Tiran Alles Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena Jayantha Weerasinghe Senthil Thondaman Suren Raghavan Ronald Chithranjan Perera Ravi Karunanayake Thalatha Athukorala Kanishka Suranimala Rajapaksha Muhammed Mustapha Anwar Nissanka Nanayakkara Sagala Abhayawickrama Siripala Amarasinghe Weerakumara Dissanayake Rashdan Rahuman Nimalka Fernando Damayanthi Jayasekara Newton Peiris Leslie Devendra Mahinda Senarath Bandara Adambawa Uthuma Lebbe Mohamed Muzammil Wellalage Bandula Sirimasiri Hapuarachchi Piumi Senarath Samarathunga Keerthi Sri Weerasinghe

National List of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP)

Namal Rajapaksa Gamini Lokuge C. B. Ratnayake Ven. Uthurawala Dhammarathana Thero Tissa Vitharana Jayantha Ketagoda Sagara Kariyawasam Thisakutti Arachchi Ven. Tebuwana Piyananda Thero Muhammad Fadil Marjan Asmi Renuka Perera Wimal Geegange W. Dayarathna Anusha Damayanthi Jagath Wellawatta Wasantha Handapangoda Viraj Perera Athula Priyadarshana De Silva Manjula Wellalage Ravihara Kulathunga Damith Hettihewa Ranjith Bandara Vidura Perera Pasan Kasthuri Fernando Sarath Keerthirathna Sudath Rohana Mahinda Pathirana Rathna Dharmapriya Daya Pathirana Samantha Indika

National List of the Sarvajana Balaya