Political parties in Sri Lanka announce National List MPs for 2024 General Election
Posted by Editor on October 11, 2024 - 7:37 pm
Several political parties in Sri Lanka have released their lists of candidates nominated as National List Members of Parliament (National List MPs) for the 2024 General Election.
National List of the National People’s Power (NPP)
- Bimal Rathnayake
- JVP Politburo Member, National Executive Member of NPP
- Former Member of Parliament
- Professor Wasantha Subasinghe
- Department of Sociology, University of Kelaniya
- National Executive Member of NPP, Member of the Policy Making Committee on Social Empowerment
- Dr. Anura Karunathilake
- Senior Lecturer, Department of Mathematics, University of Kelaniya
- National Executive Member of NPP, Member of the Policy Making Committee
- Professor Upali Pannilage
- Former Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Ruhuna
- National Executive Member of NPP, Member of the Policy Making Committee
- Eranga Udesh Weeraratne
- Company CEO
- IT Engineer
- Member of the Policy Making Committee on IT
- Aruna Jayasekara
- Retired Major General
- Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma
- Company Director
- Member of the National People’s Power Economic Council
- Janitha Ruwan Kodituwakku
- Assistant Naval Engineer
- Committee Member of the NPP Engineering Forum
- Punya Sri Kumara Jayakody
- Engineer
- Project Manager
- NPP National Executive Member
- Ramalingam K. Chandrasekar
- Former Member of Parliament
- NPP National Executive Member, Jaffna District Organiser
- Dr. Najith Indika
- Social Activist
- Former Convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation
- Sugath Thilakaratne
- Olympic Athlete
- Lakmali Hemachandra
- Attorney-at-Law
- Executive Member, NPP Lawyers’ Association
- Sunil Kumara Gamage
- Chartered Accountant
- Former Deputy GM of the Water Board
- NPP Economic Council Member
- Gamini Rathnayake
- Former Member of Parliament
- Convener of the National Center for Free Trade Zone Workers
- Professor Ruwan Chaminda Ranasinghe
- Dean, Faculty of Management, Uva Wellassa University
- President of the Uva Province Tourism Board
- Sugath Wasantha De Silva
- Retired Social Services Officer
- Keerthi Welisarage
- Award-winning Author
- NPP Operations Committee Member
- Chamila Kumudu Peiris
- Popular Actress
- Abdul Fatha Mohamed Ikram
- Managing Director of the clothing brand ‘Emerald’
- Ranjan Jayalal Perera
- General Secretary, CEB Workers Union
- National Trade Union Centre – National Committee Member
- Mohamed Nazeer Ikram
- Teaching Professional
- NPP Operations Committee Member
- Martin Nelson
- Veteran Dramatist
- Social and Fisheries Trade Union Activist
- Romesh Mohan De Mel
- Company Director
- Benita Prishanthi Hettithanthri
- Company Director
- Pubudu Nuwan Samaraweera
- Veterinarian
- NPP’s Australia Coordinator and Melbourne City Organiser
- Sarath Lal Perera
- Former Treasurer, All Ceylon Trade Union Federation
- Secretary of the Retired Teacher-Principal Collective
- Anura Hettigoda Gamage
- Accountant, NPP Qatar Organiser
- Hemathilaka Gamage
- Journalist
National List of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB)
- Ranjith Madduma Bandara
- Imthiaz Bakeer Markar
- Dullas Alahapperuma
- Sagaran Vijayandiran
- Nizam Kariapper
- Sujeewa Senasinghe
- G. L. Peiris
- Sudarshani Fernandopulle
- Upul Jayasuriya
- Mahim Mendis
- Upul Bandara Dissanayake
- Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa
- Lihini Fernando
- Ravindra Samaraweera
- Athulasiri Samarakoon
- Kennedy Degaulle Gunawardana
- Lalith Prasanna Perera
- Vishaka Kamalee Suriyabandara
- Mahesh Senanayake
- Ravi Jayawardena
- Thisath Devapriya Bandara Wijegunawardena
- Lankeshwara Mithrapala
- Palanivelu Parameshwaran
- Balakrishnan Sivanesan
- Ganapathy Naguleswaran
- Chandima Wijegunawardana
- Mohamed Hashim Mohamed Roomy
- Muhammadu Ismail Muttu Muhammadu
- Indika Bandaranayake
National List of the New Democratic Front
- Dinesh Gunawardena
- Shyamila Perera
- Mohamed Faiszer Musthapha
- Tiran Alles
- Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena
- Jayantha Weerasinghe
- Senthil Thondaman
- Suren Raghavan
- Ronald Chithranjan Perera
- Ravi Karunanayake
- Thalatha Athukorala
- Kanishka Suranimala Rajapaksha
- Muhammed Mustapha Anwar
- Nissanka Nanayakkara
- Sagala Abhayawickrama
- Siripala Amarasinghe
- Weerakumara Dissanayake
- Rashdan Rahuman
- Nimalka Fernando
- Damayanthi Jayasekara
- Newton Peiris
- Leslie Devendra
- Mahinda Senarath Bandara
- Adambawa Uthuma Lebbe
- Mohamed Muzammil
- Wellalage Bandula
- Sirimasiri Hapuarachchi
- Piumi Senarath Samarathunga
- Keerthi Sri Weerasinghe
National List of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP)
- Namal Rajapaksa
- Gamini Lokuge
- C. B. Ratnayake
- Ven. Uthurawala Dhammarathana Thero
- Tissa Vitharana
- Jayantha Ketagoda
- Sagara Kariyawasam
- Thisakutti Arachchi
- Ven. Tebuwana Piyananda Thero
- Muhammad Fadil Marjan Asmi
- Renuka Perera
- Wimal Geegange
- W. Dayarathna
- Anusha Damayanthi
- Jagath Wellawatta
- Wasantha Handapangoda
- Viraj Perera
- Athula Priyadarshana De Silva
- Manjula Wellalage
- Ravihara Kulathunga
- Damith Hettihewa
- Ranjith Bandara
- Vidura Perera
- Pasan Kasthuri Fernando
- Sarath Keerthirathna
- Sudath Rohana
- Mahinda Pathirana
- Rathna Dharmapriya Daya Pathirana
- Samantha Indika
National List of the Sarvajana Balaya
- Hemakumara Nanayakkara
- Geeganage Weerasinghe
- Ranjana Kumara Senavirathna
- Jayananda Waleboda Pituwala Kankanmge
- Roshan Harsha Fernando
- Nalaka Perera
- Arumugam Periyandi Kanapathi Pille
- Roshan Mahesh James Gunathilaka
- Punchinilame Meegaswaththe
- Sameera Prasanaga Somarathna
- Liyanage Tudor Weerasinghe
- Nandasiri Weerasinghe
- Tisli Jagath Kodithuwakku
- Waruna Chandrakeerthi Hettiarachchi
- Ruwan Bandara Rukman Thilakarathna
- Thanuja Dhammika Rathmale
- Ranuka Sampath Marasinghe
- Shehan Sandaruwan Ambeypitiya
- Suriyabandara Dissanayaka
- Mohammad Hasan
- Thilina Peiris
- Bupathi Yashashri Bandara Kahathuduwa
- Nilendra Deshapriya Fernando
- Priyantha Pradeep Kumara Mapalagama
- Danindu Withanawasam
- Prasanna Amarathunga
- Janendra Ranasinghe
- Buddhika Ekanayaka
- Ruwani Thisera
