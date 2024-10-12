Sri Lanka President, USAID’s Samantha Power discuss boosting cooperation
An online discussion took place yesterday (October 11) between Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Samantha Power, the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
During the meeting, President Dissanayake and Samantha Power exchanged views on several mutually important topics and explored opportunities to enhance future cooperation between Sri Lanka and USAID.
Samantha Power highlighted the alignment between the Sri Lankan government’s policy statement and USAID’s objectives, stating that USAID would fully support initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of the Sri Lankan people.
She further emphasized that USAID would back efforts to expand Sri Lanka’s development process and strengthen cooperation between both parties.
