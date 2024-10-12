Ajith Mannapperuma withdraws from election and resigns from SJB

Former Parliamentarian Ajith Mannapperuma of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) announced that although his name is included on the Gampaha District nomination list, he will not be contesting in the upcoming General Election.

Speaking at a press conference, he explained that this decision was prompted by his removal from the position of Gampaha District Organizer.

“I am a candidate on the Samagi Jana Balawegaya’s Gampaha District nomination list for this election. I have served as an organizer in the Gampaha constituency for 20 years. However, despite submitting my nomination through the Samagi Jana Balawegaya for this election, I have decided not to campaign for votes.

I specifically ask that no votes be cast for me, as I no longer wish to continue working with the Samagi Jana Balawegaya. This decision stems from my deep disappointment with our party leader, Sajith Premadasa. Within 24 hours of signing the nomination papers, my position as organizer for the Gampaha constituency was secretly handed over to someone who worked for Ranil Wickremesinghe and the United National Party.”