Security booths removed from either side of road near Temple Trees

Posted by Editor on October 12, 2024 - 5:42 pm

The road from the Kollupitiya Muslim Mosque to the Rotunda roundabout, adjacent to Temple Trees, has been reopened to the public.

The Colombo Municipal Council removed the security booths on either side of the road yesterday (October 11).

This road had been closed for 19 years, since 2005, due to security reasons.

Following an evaluation of the current security situation, the new government has instructed that this road, which had been inaccessible for a long time, be reopened.

This decision is expected to ease traffic movement in the surrounding areas and provide greater convenience to the public.