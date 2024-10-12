Sri Lanka requires approval for use of Prime Minister’s and Ministers’ photos

Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s Secretary, Pradeep Saputhanthri, has informed that prior written permission must be obtained from the Prime Minister’s Office for the use of the Prime Minister’s or ministers’ photographs and messages for various events organized by government institutions.

The Prime Minister’s Secretary has communicated this notification to all secretaries of ministries and heads of government institutions.

It is emphasized that all events, including various festivals and programs organized using government funds, must comply with government policies and future visions, with attention directed toward ensuring sound public financial management.

Furthermore, if the use of photographs and messages of the Prime Minister or ministers is anticipated for any printed or electronic publications, including commemorative tokens, memorials, or commemorative areas, prior written permission must be obtained from the Prime Minister’s Office for the Prime Minister and from the relevant ministry for the ministers, as further stated in the notification by the Prime Minister’s Secretary.

Earlier, all government institutions were instructed by the Secretary to the President of Sri Lanka, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, to obtain written permission from the President’s Office before publishing the President’s photographs and messages for functions organized by government institutions.