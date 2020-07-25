A revelation will be made at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing incidents of political revenge, concerning the undue political influences exerted by a certain group who were acting even above former President Maithripala Sirisena, claimed former Parliamentarian Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

He further claimed that the group in question was headed by former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, and included former Ministers Ravi Karunanayaka, Mangala Samaraweera, Patali Champika Ranawaka and Dr. Rajitha Senaratna, and former MP Anura Kumara Dissanayaka. He also claimed that information regarding how this group used Police powers illegally will also be revealed at the Commission.

Furthermore, Dr. Rajapakshe added that although this group called themselves the national executive committee of the anti-corruption secretariat, it had no legal basis. He also said that as the former Minister of Law and Order he was also asked to attend its meetings, but added that he had refused the invitations.

He further stressed that this group has committed a serious offence by acting above the former President and Cabinet and by exerting undue influence on the Police and other authorities, when no such powers had been legally bestowed unto them.

He added that legal action will be taken against these individuals.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By W.K. Prasad Manju)