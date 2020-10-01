Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has stressed that most local politicians tend to ruin their political careers due to the unwelcome influence wielded by their spouses.

He stated that at a time when a discourse is taking place here concerning the plight of womenfolk, it was apt to see a book being published on the late First Lady Elina Jayewardene.

He was speaking at an event held in Colombo yesterday (30), regarding the publication of a book on Elina Jayewardene by Sagarika Dissanayake and another written on former President J.R. Jayewardene by Pradeep Jayewardene.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By J.T. de Silva)