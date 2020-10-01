Politicians ruin careers due to influence of spouses – MR
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has stressed that most local politicians tend to ruin their political careers due to the unwelcome influence wielded by their spouses.
He stated that at a time when a discourse is taking place here concerning the plight of womenfolk, it was apt to see a book being published on the late First Lady Elina Jayewardene.
He was speaking at an event held in Colombo yesterday (30), regarding the publication of a book on Elina Jayewardene by Sagarika Dissanayake and another written on former President J.R. Jayewardene by Pradeep Jayewardene.
(Source: Ceylon Today – By J.T. de Silva)
Late Elina Jayawardane influenced JRJ to identify RP as his successor.
This influence, not only ruined the leagay of JRJ, but ruined the entire nation.
Hope the new Leader of the UNP, Ruwan W, does not make the same mistake as JRJ by recalling SP to the UNP.