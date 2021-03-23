Politicians should not try to silence media – Sajith

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said that self-censorship of the media should be exercised by the media alone and that no Government or politician should try to silence the media.

The Leader of the Opposition also said that a dictatorship would be created in the society if there was no freedom of the media, no matter who was in power. He was addressing the 59th Opposition Leader Mobile Service in Sooriyawewa. He further stated that it has become difficult to hide the fact that deforestation is taking place and a massive deforestation campaign is taking place in the country.

(Source: Daily News – By Pahan Wijesekera)