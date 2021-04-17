Port City Bill needs referendum – Anura Kumara Dissanayake

JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Friday (16) said, the party filed a petition at the Supreme Court requesting an order that the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill requires a referendum, apart from a two-thirds majority in Parliament, in order for it to become law.

He also alleged that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Government are paving the way for a project which caters to China’s geopolitical strategy through the Colombo Port City.

He also claimed the Colombo Port City Economic Commission will be appointed under the pressure of China Harbour Engineering Company.

“This project is not in line with the Government’s economic strategy. It is only in line with China’s international political and economic interests. The China Harbour Engineering Company which owns 80 per cent of the Port City lands has reportedly funded election campaigns of several politicians. I have given a detailed account in Parliament regarding that, including who gave the money, when it was given and the cheque numbers related to those transactions,” he added.

“The Port City doesn’t even come under the Colombo District according to the features that appears in the Bill. It will only be under the inspection of a group of not less than five and not more than seven appointed by the President. If a Sri Lankan enters the area and returns with an item, a tax law has been proposed, as in the case of shipments from one country to another. The Bill includes a recommendation that salaries in this area be paid in foreign currencies (mostly in yuan),” claimed Dissanayake.

Dissanayake expressed these views, yesterday (16) at a Media Briefing.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Nabiya Vaffoor)