Five judge bench to peruse petitions filed on Port City Commission Bill

A Five Judge bench of Supreme Court was appointed yesterday to consider the petitions filed challenging the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill.

The five-judge panel include Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare, Priyantha Jayawardena, Murdu Fernando and Janak De Silva.

Accordingly, the petitions were filed by several parties including UNP Chairman Vajira Abeywardena, its General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara, Chairman of the Association of Information Technology Professionals (AITP) Engineer Kapila Renuka Perera, Executive Director of Center for Policy Alternatives (CPA) Dr. Pakiyasothi Saravanmuthu and former Parliamentarian Wasantha Samarasinghe.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) also filed a petition challenging the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill.

