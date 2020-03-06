Minister of Industrial Exports and Investment Promotion, Tourism and Aviation, Prasanna Ranatunga yesterday urged the people not to vote for anyone politically connected to former President Maithripala Sirisena.

Ranatunga made this statement addressing a public gathering in Gampaha. Ranatunga said that he has always been open about his stance regarding those allied to Sirisena.

“I am sure I will be attacked again during the next party leaders’ meeting.”

The Minister said that they would be able to obtain a two-thirds majority in Parliament at the upcoming general election.

(Source: The Island)