President Maithripala Sirisena has agreed to appear before the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) mandated to probe the terror attacks on Easter Sunday.

PSC Chairman, Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri, yesterday confirmed this adding that a date would be set at the next parliamentary sitting.

“The President has agreed to meet us and speak before the committee,” he said. Details such as time and date have not been confirmed. “We are willing to go and meet him at the Presidential Secretariat.”

Deputy Speaker Kumarasiri said that the date would be finalised at the next parliament sitting. He further said that a report was due from the Committee by September 30, but that they may ask for an extension until October to finalise their report.The Committee sent a letter to the President in mid-August requesting him to give a date convenient for him to testify before the PSC.

(Source: Daily News – By Rukshana Rizwie)