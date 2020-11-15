President Gotabaya Rajapaksa attended religious observances at Ruwanwelisaya in Anuradhapura on Friday (13) seeking blessings on people in Sri Lanka and the world.

Upon arrival at the sacred site President called on the Chief Incumbent of Ruwanweli Raja Maha Viharaya Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Thero.

Joining the Kapruka Pooja and Ashtapala Chathumadura Pooja President sought blessings on the country and people. A special Pirith chanting was conducted at the premises. Aloka Pooja was also held under the patronage of the President.

Delivering a sermon Ven. Hemarathana Thero invoked blessings on persons engaged in COVID-19 prevention activities including those who are attached to the health sector and Security Forces.

(President’s Media)