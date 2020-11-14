Isolation will continue in Negombo, Ja-Ela, Ragama, Kadawatha, Wattala, Peliyagoda & Kelaniya, the Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

However, isolation will be lifted in the rest of the Police areas in the Gampaha District and in all other districts from 5.00 am tomorrow (15).

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier that Maradana, Fort, Pettah, Slave Island & Dam Street in Colombo District will be isolated from 5.00 am on Monday (16 Nov). Kelaniya police division in the Gampaha District will also be isolated from 5.00 am on Monday (16).

ISOLATED FROM MONDAY 16 November

Maradana, Fort, Pettah, Slave Island & Dam Street in the Colombo District and the Kelaniya police division in the Gampaha District.

ISOLATION WILL CONTINUE

Negombo, Ja-Ela, Ragama, Kadawatha, Wattala, Peliyagoda & Kelaniya.

ISOLATION WILL BE LIFTED FROM 15 November

In all other areas in the country excluding Negombo, Ja-Ela, Ragama, Kadawatha, Wattala, Peliyagoda & Kelaniya.