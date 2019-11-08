The new Sri Lanka Army Headquarters complex, equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology and high-tech security systems, was declared open a short while ago under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.

The ceremony was attended by Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene and many other distinguished guests this morning (08).

This new construction, which is erected at a 77-acre land located at Akuregoda in Pelawatta, is considered the largest building project ever implemented in Sri Lanka.

The new Army Headquarters building is established with an estimated cost of Rs. 53.3 billion.

Accordingly, the main offices of attached to the Sri Lanka Army that are currently located all across the country, will be brought into this complex soon.

This construction is expected to save more than Rs. 50 million per month spent on the buildings rented to establish various branches of the Army in Colombo and its suburbs.

