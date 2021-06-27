President evaded Opposition concerns in speech – Sajith

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa says the President through his address to the nation has revealed to the country the inability and the failure of the present government.

Opposition Leader Premadasa said he did not receive answers to six questions he posed to the President before his address.

Speaking to the media in Colombo, Premadasa said if the government is unable to provide solutions to the issues in the country; it should resign and hand governing powers to an alternative faction.

He said his faction presented six proposals including the reduction of fuel prices, answers to the fertiliser issue, online education facilities for students, relief measures to the public among others.

Premadasa said the President evaded such topics and delivered his address.

He claimed his faction is prepared to take over the reins and run the country and address issues of the people.

On a separate note, Sajith Premadasa said the government must take steps to obtain due compensation from the owners of the fire-stricken X-Press Pearl vessel and grant them to fishermen and others affected by the incident.

He said owners of the vessel have decided to grant an interim compensation of USD 3.6 million to the country.

The Opposition Leader said it should be the government that decides on the compensation sum and not those who caused the damage.

He said the development is puzzling and questioned as to whether anyone is running the country.

(Source: News Radio)