President gives timeline to reopen Sri Lanka

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa believes the country can be reopened completely by September, if coronavirus vaccinations are fast-tracked.

Speaking at an event at the Presidential Secretariat, the Head of State said failure to do so will result in difficulties in maintaining the country’s economy.

President Rajapaksa said the world has acknowledged that the solution to mitigating the coronavirus is complete vaccinations.

The President noted that two million Sinopharm vaccine doses arrived in the island during the past week, while another four million doses are due to arrive in the island by mid and end July.

The President claimed that three million doses of other types of vaccines are also due to arrive in the island during the month of July.

(Source: News Radio)